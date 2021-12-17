An Aliquippa woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning moments after a collision with a tractor trailer.
Lori Ann Dickey, 47, was driving east on Route 22 when she crossed over the center median into the westbound lanes and crashed into an oncoming tractor trailer at about 2 a.m., according to a Washington County Coroner's office news release.
According to the coroner, Dickey got out of her car to approach the driver of the other vehicle. She was then struck by another vehicle near the one mile marker, the release said.
Dickey was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m., the coroner said.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
Hanover Fire Department and Ambulance and Chair responded to the scene.
State police is investigating the accident.