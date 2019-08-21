A woman who has yet to be identified was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Charleroi.
The Washington County coroner's office was withholding the name of the victim pending the notification of the next of kin.
The woman was killed about 10:15 p.m. by a Norfolk Southern train while she attempted to cross a railroad track on foot near Seventh Street and Railroad Way.
She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 p.m.
The northbound coal train was en route to Strawberry Ridge at the time of the incident, Norfolk Southern spokeswoman Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw said.
She said it is extremely dangerous, and also trespassing, to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks.
"People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times," Bradshaw said.
Railroad employees assisted Charleroi Regional Police Department at the scene.