A woman's body was found in a port-a-potty at a construction site on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College Tuesday morning.
Washington Police Department is currently investigating the woman's death. The coroner's office is investigating it as a suspected overdose.
The site where the woman was found is at 207 E. Beau St. A spokesperson for the school said a contractor discovered the door was locked just before 7 a.m. and contacted Campus and Public Safety.
The woman, whom the coroner's office has yet to identify, was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m.
She was not a student at Washington & Jefferson and had no apparent affiliation to the school, according to the spokesperson. She also was not known to the contractors.
Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Eva Chatterjee-Sutton responded to the incident in an emailed statement.
"The woman was not a W&J student, and it does not appear that the woman was affiliated with W&J College. ... This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no reason to be concerned about campus safety," Chatterjee-Sutton said. "Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased in this tragic situation."