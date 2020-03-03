Sentencing of a woman charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Burgettstown last summer has been scheduled for June.
Tonya Palmer, 41, of Monaca, Beaver County, appeared Monday in Washington County Court before Judge Valarie Costanzo.
State police charged Palmer with two felonies including statutory sexual assault and intimidation of a victim, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, to which the defendant entered open pleas of guilty.
According to court documents, the assaults took place in June and July at a home in which Palmer was then living. She is accused of telling the youth, who was 14 years old, he would be institutionalized if he reported the sexual contact.
Palmer’s penalty was delayed so the Washington County Adult Probation department could compile a pre-sentence report and an evaluation of the defendant as a potentially sexually violent predator. The judge also informed her of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and its requirements.