BULGER — A Moon Township women was killed Saturday afternoon when the driver of a motorcycle she was a passenger on lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash.
Kristine Irvine, 48, was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling West on Old Steubenville Pike. The operator of the vehicle, whose identification has not been released by authorities, lost control near 9212 Old Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township. Both Irvine and the driver were thrown from the vehicle. The Washington County coroner’s office said Irvine was not wearing a helmet.
The accident occurred before 2:32 p.m.
The incident is being investigated by McDonald Police Department.
McDonald and Midway fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Pennsylvania State Police and Fort Cherry Ambulance.