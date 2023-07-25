A woman was killed Monday morning after a single-vehicle accident in Union Township.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the accident occurred at about 1:28 a.m. in the 2200 block of State Route 88. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to 911.
