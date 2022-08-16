A woman died in a fire in Cecil Township early Tuesday morning that destroyed her residence and a neighboring house.
Muse fire Chief Cory Wonderly said firefighters were called to 72 Swihart Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. and found the structure engulfed in flames and a nearby house severely damaged.
After extinguishing the fire, crews at the scene found the body of a woman inside the rear house. The coroner was called to the scene, but her identity was not immediately released.
No one else was inside the woman's house at the time and no other injuries were reported, Wonderly said. No one was in the neighboring house either, which is in on the same property as the home where the woman was living.
"The back building was on the ground," Wonderly said of what firefighters saw when they arrived at the scene. "It's just rubble."
A motorist on Route 980 apparently saw an orange glow of the flames in the distance and called 911 to report the fire, Wonderly said.
The state police fire marshal visite the scene investigating the cause of the blaze. Wonderly said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire and where it started.
Muse firefighters were assisted at the scene by departments from Lawrence, Cecil, North Strabane, Canonsburg and Peters.
