STRABANE – A woman was flown to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a residence at 136 Latimer Ave., Strabane. According to Mark Grimm, chief of the North Strabane Township Fire Department, the woman sustained minor burns and smoke inhalation. One dog was rescued from the structure, but one dog died in the fire, Grimm said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Along with firefighters from North Strabane, companies from Canonsburg, Houston and Peters Township responded.
