A Monessen woman was hospitalized following a fire early Friday at her home.
Monessen fire Chief Delmar Hepple said the woman, who was not immediately identified, suffered smoke inhalation during the fire in a bedroom about 3:15 a.m. at 552 Chestnut St.
Hepple said the fire call was placed by the victim’s husband, Robert Campbell, who was not injured in the fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but the house did sustain smoke and water damages. The family didn’t have fire insurance and was assisted by the American Red Cross, Hepple said.
He said the fire appeared to be accidental and that Robert Campbell suffered a dog bite to his hand by his pet during the fire.
Firefighters from Carroll Township and Charleroi and North Belle Vernon assisted at the scene.