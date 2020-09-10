A Waynesburg woman was hospitalized after being thrown from her girlfriend’s car following a domestic incident early Wednesday in Franklin Township.
State police said Kaleigh Anderson and her girlfriend, Michelle Lynn Hysell, 23, of 110 Flowers St., were arguing in Hysell’s car about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Road and McNay Hill Road.
Hysell was driving when their argument became physical, according to the criminal complaint. Hysell allegedly opened the passenger door and pushed Anderson out of the vehicle, which was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint said.
Anderson suffered a punctured lung and needed staples in her head, police said. She was conscious and alert when they interviewed her about 4 a.m., before she was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for further evaluation.
Hysell was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. She was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge David Balint and jailed on $10,000 bond.