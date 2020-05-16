A woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday after a violent assault in Canton Township.
State police charged Joshua Anthony Wilkerson, 30, of 913 ½ Broad St., Washington. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Wilkerson is currently lodged in the Washington County jail.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a parking lot at 10 Bel Air Drive about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Wilkerson allegedly pushed the victim down a hill and then punched her in the face. According to the complaint, he repeatedly hit her head off the pavement, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer a seizure. Police did not identify the woman.
Wilkerson walked away from the woman, and police arrested him on Chestnut Street.
The woman was flown to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital.
Wilkerson was arraigned Thursday night before District Judge Joshua Kanalis, who denied Wilkerson bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 28 before District Judge James Saieva Jr.