Joshua Wilkerson

Joshua Wilkerson

A woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday after a violent assault in Canton Township.

State police charged Joshua Anthony Wilkerson, 30, of 913 ½ Broad St., Washington. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Wilkerson is currently lodged in the Washington County jail.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a parking lot at 10 Bel Air Drive about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Wilkerson allegedly pushed the victim down a hill and then punched her in the face. According to the complaint, he repeatedly hit her head off the pavement, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer a seizure. Police did not identify the woman.

Wilkerson walked away from the woman, and police arrested him on Chestnut Street.

The woman was flown to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital.

Wilkerson was arraigned Thursday night before District Judge Joshua Kanalis, who denied Wilkerson bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 28 before District Judge James Saieva Jr.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription