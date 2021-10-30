An 81-year-old woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital early Friday morning after her house caught fire.
Charleroi Fire Department was dispatched to 1200 Shady Ave. just before midnight Thursday.
According to Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr., the fire likely started in the kitchen.
“There was something on the stove. That’s what we’re assuming,” he said.
The state police fire marshal is expected to investigate, Whiten said.
Whiten said most of the damage was contained to the kitchen, while the rest of the house had smoke and water damage.
The woman was the only person home at the time, but three other people lived there, according to Whiten.
A dog was rescued from the fire, but two other dogs and two cats were killed.
The woman was able to escape the fire on her own and was on a neighbor’s porch when firefighters arrived, according to Whiten.
“She had a lot of soot marks around her nostrils,” Whiten said. “She took in a lot of smoke. She was conscious.”
The woman was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC-Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lock No. 4 Fire Company, Fallowfield, Stockdale, Monessen No. 1 and Monessen No. 2 fire departments, responded to the scene along with Charleroi Regional Police and Mon Valley EMS.