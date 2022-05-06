A Huntingdon County woman was jailed on child endangerment charges Wednesday after her child ingested a substance that may have contained drugs.
Washington police were called around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to Lawrence Avenue for a report of a woman "in danger of being killed," court documents state. Police, unable to locate the woman, were preparing to leave the area when they were flagged down by Jennah Stimer, 20, of Hungry Hollow Road, Alexandria, who said she was in pain and needed an ambulance for herself and her baby, the complaint stated.
When ambulance personnel arrived, Stimer's child was "limp and rag-dollish," according to the complaint. The woman told police that a paste containing drugs may have been given to the child, court documents state.
Both were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where, according to the complaint, Stimer admitted to using methamphetamine. The child was placed into the custody of Children and Youth Services and transferred to UPMC Children's, the complaint said.
Stimer was charged with endangering the welfare of children, neglecting care of a dependent person, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She was placed in Washington County jail after failing to post $40,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 before District Judge Kelly J. Stewart.