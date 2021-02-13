A 75-year-old woman died Friday night in a house fire on Central Avenue in Washington.
Karen Elizabeth Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:42 p.m.
The City of Washington firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Campbell was found in her bedroom.
Washington fighters were assisted on the scene by fire departments from North Strabane, South Strabane and Canton townships. Ambulance and Chair Service was on the scene. The fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.