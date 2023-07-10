A McMurray man faces several charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend with a hammer Saturday.
William Oberschelp, 28, attacked the woman at a residence on Thompsonville Road, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh. Officers from the Peters Township Police Department arrived at the scene about 1:45 a.m. and found the woman on the garage floor bleeding from the face. The woman's father told police he found her in the garage after he heard a commotion and someone screaming outside.
Peters police apprehended Oberschelp at a Bethel Park apartment complex. When they arrived, he told officers "I'm the one you're looking for," according to the criminal complaint. Oberschelp admitted to hitting the woman in the back of the head with a hammer and kicking her when she was on the ground, court paperwork indicates. After the assault, Oberschelp fled with the woman's cellphone, which has not been found, police said.
The complaint said the woman has a broken jaw, skull fracture and missing teeth and is in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Along with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, Oberschelp is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with evidence, and recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. July 25. Obserschelp is being held in Washington County Jail without bail.
