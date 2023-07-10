A McMurray man faces several charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend with a hammer Saturday.

William Oberschelp, 28, attacked the woman at a residence on Thompsonville Road, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh. Officers from the Peters Township Police Department arrived at the scene about 1:45 a.m. and found the woman on the garage floor bleeding from the face. The woman's father told police he found her in the garage after he heard a commotion and someone screaming outside.

