A Greene County woman who shot her boyfriend’s estranged wife during a fight in a Chartiers Township mobile home park last July was convicted Thursday on most charges in connection with the shooting that severely injured her “romantic rival.”

Michaela Marie Hildreth, 27, of Nineveh, was emotionless as the jury announced its guilty verdict on two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with three misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and one count of simple assault.

