A woman was charged Wednesday with selling fentanyl in January in Washington that caused a man’s death.
The Washington County Drug Task Force has obtained a warrant to arrest Ashley Nicole Anderson, 30, whose address is unknown, on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death, court records show.
Police accuse Anderson of making arrangements through Facebook Messenger to sell fentanyl-laced heroin Jan. 28 to Josh Bailey near Washington Hospital, the affidavit indicates.
In one message she stated she had “fire tickets,” which indicated the strong potency of the stamp bags she had for sale, according to court documents.
Anderson allegedly messaged Bailey the following day and she didn’t get a response from him, according to the affidavit. Bailey was pronounced dead Jan. 30 from a toxic combination of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, charging documents indicate.
District Judge Robert Redlinger signed the warrant for her arrest.