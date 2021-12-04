The state attorney general’s office charged a Maryland woman in the theft of more than $398,000 from a Houston man’s retirement account.
Omolabake Oyebola Adedeji, 41, of Essex, faces multiple felonies for theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and forgery.
In April, Lincoln, Neb.-based Ameritas Life Insurance, who manages the victim’s 401(k) account, contacted the attorney general’s office to claim it had been defrauded of more than $398,000.
Adedeji is alleged to have contacted Ameritas in February and provided enough personal information to unlock the account and change the email address and password, according to court documents.
That same day, Adedeji submitted a rollover withdrawal request for more than $248,000, according to the attorney general’s office. A paper check was mailed to the suspect’s Maryland address.
In March, Ameritas received another withdrawal request for more than $149,000. That check was mailed to a woman whom the attorney general’s office only identified as Jane Doe in Harrison, Ark.
The account holder contacted Ameritas about a week later to report he did not request the changes or withdrawals.
An agent with the attorney general’s office was able to trace the $248,000 check to Adedeji, according to court records.
According to online court records, Adedeji has not been arrested.