A South Strabane woman is facing charges after being accused of trying to get two minors to physically fight one another at the Seventh Ward Playground Wednesday night.
City police said they responded to the playground about 11:52 p.m. for a report of juveniles fighting. Upon further investigation, police discovered that Lauren N. Anthony, 34, of 1356 E. Beau St., had messaged a juvenile “to arrange a fight” at the playground between the juvenile and her own daughter, also a juvenile, according to the criminal complaint.
Anthony took her daughter to the playground and “instigated” the fight between the two girls, who reportedly didn’t want to fight each other because “they were friends,” the complaint said. At one point during the fight, Anthony allegedly punched the other juvenile in the head, according to police.
Police said Anthony appeared to be “highly intoxicated,” as she was screaming and refusing to listen to officers. She was charged with simple assault, corruption of minors and public drunkenness. She was arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and released after posting $5,000 bond.
Residents in the Seventh Ward have been asking City Council for about two years to put a fence around the playground as a means to better enforce the park being closed as dusk.
Those same residents have complained several times in the last two years of similar mischief, vandalism and other crimes taking place at the playground late at night when the park should be closed.