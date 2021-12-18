A Rices Landing woman was charged in a sealed homicide case court records indicate is connected to the death of a Waynesburg man earlier this year.
Star Dawn Lowery-Rutan, 43, of 129 Bayard Ave., is charged with homicide, arson, and misdemeanors for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
She is being held in Washington County jail without bond.
The body of Thomas W. Ringer, 40, was discovered May 16 in a burned out car on Maple Road in East Finley Township.
It took another three weeks for investigators to identify the body as Ringer’s, which was done through DNA testing.
A criminal complaint filed by state police alleges under the arson charge Lowery-Rutan, “ ... did thereby recklessly place another person, namely Thomas William Wingrove Ringer, in danger of death or bodily injury ...”
The affidavit detailing the crimes Lowery-Rutan is accused of was not made available. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the case remains sealed because it is an ongoing investigation, and declined to comment further.
State police took three people into custody in Rices Landing Thursday following a standoff on Bayard Avenue when trying to serve an arrest warrant.
Walsh declined to comment on whether or not the incident was connected to Lowery-Rutan’s arrest. State police referred questions to Walsh’s office.
According to the complaint, Lowery-Rutan’s offenses occurred May 16, the same day Ringer’s body was discovered.
District Judge Jesse Pettit arraigned Lowery-Rutan Thursday evening. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 23.