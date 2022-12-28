Brittany Molinaro, 35, who has no address, is charged by city police with burglary, robbery, and terroristic threats in connection with a Christmas morning incident, court records show.
According to the criminal complaint filed by city police, Molinaro allegedly broke into an apartment at 705 Broad St., Washington, at 2:36 a.m., took a knife from the kitchen, and at knifepoint threatened to harm a woman inside the apartment if she did not give her a purse.
