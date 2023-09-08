A woman accused of causing a head-on crash with a dump truck in North Strabane in 2021 turned herself into authorities Wednesday night hours after township police put out a call asking for the public’s help in finding her.

North Strabane police said Kyrsten D. McHenry was high on methamphetamine and driving without a license or car insurance when she crossed the centerline on Route 519 near the North Strabane Municipal Building and struck the tri-axle dump truck on Dec. 8, 2021.

