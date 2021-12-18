A Washington woman is in jail for a wrong way crash on Interstate 79 that killed another woman in October.
Kristina Rose Coyne, 26, of 34 Laurel Ave., is charged by state police with felonies of homicide, homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. She will also face misdemeanors for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Coyne is accused of killing Holly Ann Davis, 56, of Canonsburg, on Oct. 24.
According to court documents, Coyne drove about five miles in the wrong direction on I-79 before crashing into Davis’ vehicle near mile marker 42.5 in North Strabane Township.
Lab results showed Coyne’s blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.2%, according to police.
Davis was wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorists reported a car driving the wrong way at about 1:45 a.m.
A witness filmed Coyne’s vehicle as he was traveling south on I-79 near Southpointe when Coyne’s SUV passed him. Court documents state the witness then saw Coyne driving in the median before crossing into the northbound lanes while continuing to drive south.
The witness told police he saw other vehicles swerve to avoid Coyne. He exited the interstate before the crash.
Coyne had to be mechanically extricated from her vehicle and was flown from the scene with suspected serious internal injuries. Police did not indicate Coyne’s specific injuries.
Police said Coyne was alert while in the ambulance, but was confused and erratic. The only information she could provide was her name.
An accident reconstruction showed Coyne was driving about 70 mph and did not apply the brakes or attempt to evade Davis’ vehicle, according to police.
District Judge Michael Manfredi arraigned Coyne Friday morning, and sent her to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
Coyne is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Dec. 31.