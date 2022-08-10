A Greene County woman accused of shooting her boyfriend’s estranged wife following a tussle in a Chartiers Township neighborhood last month was ordered to stand trial on attempted homicide and other charges following her preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Michaela Marie Hildreth, 27, of Nineveh, is accused of shooting Amy Mruk in the 200 block of Moon Road shortly after midnight July 20 after they had been arguing that night while riding around the area with John Mruk Jr. searching for a missing rifle.

