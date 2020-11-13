CHARLEROI – A Monessen woman was charged this week with operating a speakeasy across the street from a police station in Charleroi.
The state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement on Tuesday charged Augusta “Queenie” Goll with two counts of illegal acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees, stemming from an investigation dating to Aug. 14, court records show.
An undercover officer claimed to have purchased two bottles of malt beverages on separate occasions in October from Goll at Queen’s Market, 401 Fallowfield Ave., charging documents state.
Police said Goll, 39, and a man were drinking beer at the bar during the first inspection about 2 p.m. Oct. 7.
Police returned with a search warrant Nov. 2 and allegedly seized 48 gallons of beer, 6.6 liters of liquor and nearly $800.
Goll, of 1431 Walnut Ave., denied selling alcohol and told police she believed she was set up, court records allege.
Her business is across Fourth Street from the Charleroi Regional police department. State police entered the case after receiving a complaint from the borough’s code enforcer, charging documents state.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges in a summons.