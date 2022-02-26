A Washington woman who state police said was driving under the influence of alcohol during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 that killed another motorist last year waived all of her charges to court.
Kristina Rose Coyne waived felony charges of criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle, along with misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment before her preliminary hearing Friday morning in Central Court with District Judge Michael Manfredi.
Coyne, 27, is accused of having a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit to drive on Oct. 24 when police said she drove the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-79 for about five miles before crashing into another vehicle driven by Holly Ann Davis near the Houston exit. Davis, 56, of Canonsburg, died at the scene while Coyne suffered extensive injuries and was hospitalized for several weeks.
Coyne was charged Dec. 17 following her release from the hospital. She is free on $250,000 percentage bond. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 24 at Washington County Courthouse.