Gov. Tom Wolf today requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump, which would provide added support for state, county and municipal governments and certain nonprofits, and for individuals affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The declaration would be made through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” Wolf said.
Pennsylvania already had received an emergency declaration under Trump's national emergency proclamation, which provides reimbursement for eligible expenses for emergency protective measures to state, county and local governments and certain nonprofits for the duration of the pandemic.
The request for a major disaster declaration, if approved, will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation; these Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.
Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the outbreak March 6. It is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration.
