Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered all Pennsylvania schools from K-12 closed for 10 business days, starting Monday, March 16.
The order, which affects more than 1.7 million schoolchildren, was made after the confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) grew to 41 in the state.
Wolf said in a statement his administration had been working with school districts and state and local officials to gather input before making a decision.
At the end of the 10-day period, Wolf will evaluate the decision to determine whether the closure will be extended.
No instruction will take place during the school closure period.
On Thursday, Wolf ordered that schools in Montgomery County, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania, close, starting Friday.
He also requested Pennsylvanians begin social distancing, discouraged people from attending recreational activities, and directed the cancellation of events with more than 200 people.
School superintendents across the state participated in a webinar Friday with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, where they grew frustrated at what several called a lack of information to help them make a decision about closing their schools, and inflexibility about meeting the 180-day mandatory school year.
During the conference call, superintendents were told they would get no relief for the 180 days of instruction, and that each school district would have to make its own decision about school closure.
Said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, who was contacted by superintendents in her district, “This is beyond irresponsible, because they need that vital information and guidance to make the best decision for their schools.”
PDE and the governor’s office said later Friday that they will waive the mandated 180-day school year.
School districts throughout Washington and Greene counties have canceled sporting events, musicals, concerts, and other events.
Dr. James Konrad, superintendent of Washington School District, said the school closure is unprecedented, but necessary.
“This is an extremely difficult situation to navigate through. We have to err on the side of caution and what is in the safety and welfare of our students, staff and community,” said Konrad. “This is something completely unprecedented, something we haven’t had to deal with in all my years in education. It requires a coordinated effort from the governor, the secretary of education, and state and local health departments to make sure we are all on the same page, and we are now.”
Kathy Vash, a parent with three children in the California Area School District, was pleased the schools were closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused governors of five states – including West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland – and the District of Columbia to close their doors.
“I absolutely think they should close schools, not because I’m concerned about my kids’ safety – I’m not fearful that this is especially dangerous to kids – but I think it’s imperative to fight the spread to people who can’t fight it off,” said Vash. “I think people go on the assumption that it’s not near them, but there’s so little testing being done, you need to assume it’s in your community.”
Additionally, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh closed four schools Friday after students and adults, following guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control, placed themselves in self-quarantine. Later, the diocese closed all schools from March 16 to 30.
Meanwhile, Waynesburg University announced Friday that beginning Monday, all in-person classes are suspended, with classes resuming with distance and remote modes of instruction beginning March 23. Graduate classes and other classes already online will continue without interruption.
Students are being given until March 20 to decide whether they will remain on campus or vacate. Dormitories and dining facilities will remain open for those who choose to stay.
The changes will remain in effect for the remainder of the semester.
Also Friday, Wolf announced all libraries would close for routine, in-person public library services from March 14 through Sunday, March 29, in alignment with school closures.
The only exception that could apply is if a public library is working in cooperation with local emergency management officials to provide essential services needed for the community.
