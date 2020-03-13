Editor's note: Check back as this is an evolving story, and we will continue to provide updates.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered all Pennsylvania schools from K-12 closed for 10 business days, staring Monday, March 16.
According to a press release, Wolf's administration had been working with school districts and state and local officials to gather input before making a decision.
At the end of the 10-day period, Wolf will reevaluate before students return to classes to determine if the closure will be extended. Canon-McMillan School District became the first Washington County school district to suspend classes as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Thursday, Wolf requested Pennsylvanians begin social distancing, discouraged people from attending recreational activities, and directed the cancellation of events with more than 200 people.
Kathy Vash was pleased the schools were closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused governors of five states –including West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland - and the District of Columbia to close their doors.
"I absolutely think they should close schools, not because I'm concerned about my kids' safety – I'm not fearful that this is especially dangerous to kids – but I think it's imperative to fight the spread to people who can't fight it off," said Vasher, a mother of three whose children are in eighth, fifth and third grade in the California Area School District. "I think people go on the assumption that it's not near them, but there's so little testing being done, you need to assume it's in your community."
On Thursday, Wolf ordered that schools in Montgomery County, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania, close, starting Friday.
During a Friday conference call with school superintendents across the state, Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said the agency is monitoring cases in Pennsylvania while tracking what's occurring in neighboring states.
Throughout the week, school districts throughout Washington and Greene counties have canceled sporting events, musicals, concerts, and other events in which large crowds would gather.
Additionally, four schools in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh were closed Friday after students and adults, following guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control, placed themselves in self-quarantine
Meanwhile, Waynesburg University announced Friday that beginning Monday, all in-person classes are suspended, with classes resuming with distance and remote modes of instruction beginning March 23. Graduate classes and other classes already online will continue without interruption.
Students are being given until March 20 to decide whether they will remain on campus or vacate. Dormitories and dining facilities will remain open for those who choose to stay.
The changes will remain in effect for the remainder of the semester.
