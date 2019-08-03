Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced the expansion of a global energy-related firm in the Speers Industrial Park in the Mon Valley.
TechnipFMC, a global corporation with headquarters in London, Paris and Houston, intends to establish a regional hub in Washington County that will service, repair, manufacture and test tools and equipment for the oil and gas industry.
Wolf pegged job creation at the new enterprise at 40. Operations within the state already employ 128.
TechnipFMC received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $160,000 Pennsylvania First grant and up to $18,000 in grants for workforce training and development.
The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team through the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
The company designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for subsea production and processing, surface wellheads, high-pressure pumps and fluid control equipment, measurement and marine loading.
“To successfully operate in today’s market, we must be able to efficiently provide services to our clients that streamline customer site operations and reduce their costs, while operating at the highest safety and quality standards,” said Richard Alabaster, president of surface technologies for TechnipFMC, in a statement.
The company employs more than 37,000 people in 48 countries, according to its website.