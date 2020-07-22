Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Friday creating a new state Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission to continue his push for law enforcement reform.
The 15-member commission will consist of Wolf appointees, including one representative from each of the geographical areas of each state police troop and six additional members chosen at large, according to last week’s news release.
“My administration is committed to bipartisan criminal justice reforms that are fair and inclusive and support public safety,” Wolf said in the release. “My executive order moves us one more step forward to address the systemic failings that have created inequities and public mistrust of law enforcement. It is my hope that the commission improves law enforcement relationships with communities and strengthens the accountability of law enforcement personnel.”
The executive order came after Wolf’s recent conversations with members of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus and leaders of Black communities in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, when concerns were raised following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The purpose of the commission is to identify areas of necessary reform and to provide a level of accountability for the state’s law enforcement agencies, by reviewing incidents, policies and practices within those agencies, the executive order said.
The commission will review any internal investigation findings that relate to the use of force of “bias-based policing,” including police-involved shootings, use of control techniques like baton strikes or Taser, and any allegations of discrimination, the executive order said.
The commission will than make determinations as to how the internal investigation was handled and make any recommendations.
“It is my hope that with input from this commission, the commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies can serve as a model of excellence for law enforcement throughout Pennsylvania and the country,” Wolf said in the release.
Wolf created a new position ib the State Inspector General’s office – Deputy Inspector General for Law Enforcement Oversight – who will be responsible for chairing the commission and oversee the investigations into alleged misconduct within the law enforcement agencies. A nationwide search to fill that position has begun, as the executive order will go into effect 90 days from Friday.
In response to Wolf’s order, Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, released a statement saying his department is “proud to be an integral part” of the newly created commission.
“We support and look forward to working cooperatively with the selected citizens to ensure the highest quality of police services are available to residents and visitors of the Commonwealth,” Evanchick said in the statement.