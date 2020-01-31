Union Township is receiving a $593,148 loan from Harrisburg to provide new sewer service to additional households, it was announced Wednesday.
The project is one 18 water-related projects across Pennsylvania that will be financed through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). As a result of the loan, Union Township will be installing 2,600 feet of gravity sewer line and lateral services. The project will also correct existing on-lot sewer systems that are malfunctioning, and address illegal connections to the system.
Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release that the projects “will continue to ensure that citizens across the commonwealth have access to up-to-date, sound systems that provide clean water for every community.”
He also said, “Every day, we see more and more evidence of the impact that neglected infrastructure and environmental irresponsibility have on our communities.”
The funding for the projects comes from state funds, federal grants and other sources.
Projects in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Indiana counties, among others, also received funding.