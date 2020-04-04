The Wolf Administration launched a website on Saturday that it hopes will help manufacturers shift to creating medical supplies.
The Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal allows manufacturers to submit a form saying what they are making, what they could begin to make and any barriers that exist that prevent them from producing medical supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we work to protect public health and safety and create a robust supply chain, we know that there are manufacturers across the commonwealth who are willing and able to help,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin in a press release. “This portal will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.”
DCED created the portal in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association, the Pennsylvania Chemical Industry Council, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, IRC Network, Life Sciences PA, Pennsylvania Life Sciences Greenhouses and the PA Chamber of Business and Industry.
The online portal will match manufacturers and distributors to fill specific needs in the supply chain to meet demands for medical equipment, and assist those with gaps in their workforce.