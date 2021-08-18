Fifty years ago, the first intermediate unit was established in Pennsylvania.
Intermediate Unit 1, based in Coal Center, and serving Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, was the inaugural intermediate unit, and the Wolf administration has noted the unit’s landmark anniversary.
Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement, “Education is the cornerstone of our commonwealth, and intermediate units are vital providers to over 50,000 Pennsylvania students. Those who accept the challenge of bettering our future through guiding and assisting our younger generations possess a rare caliber of care and commitment.”
Intermediate units were created in 1970 to replace countywide superintendents who had been in place in Pennsylvania since the 19th century. Intermediate units provide a variety of services for educators, including professional development, curriculum development and assistance with technology. There are now 29 intermediate units across the commonwealth, and the communities they serve determine what resources they offer. They also serve as a liaison between the Pennsylvania Department of Education and schools within its region.
Dr. Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania’s education secretary, said, “For 50 years, (Intermediate Unit 1) has innovated, offering transformative services and programs that prioritize their communities. They have overcome challenges, cultivated connections that created pathways, and broken down barriers.”
He added, “They have changed lives.”
Intermediate units do not have taxing authority, and their budgets are determined by school boards in their districts.