Several communities in Southwestern Pennsylvania will see $70 million in statewide funding go toward their local parks, rivers and trails.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration Thursday announced grants for more than 300 recreational projects across Pennsylvania. Those grants will be administered through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Wolf said in a press release. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”
One of the larger investments in the region will be $631,000 to Peters Township for the development of Rolling Hills Park Aquatic Center.
According to the DCNR, the money will go toward the construction of pavilions, locker rooms, a concession stand, pools, slides and a lazy river. It will also be used for stormwater management and landscaping.
The grants target several other communities in Washington County, including: Nottingham Township, which will receive $192,000 for the rehabilitation and development of Sherwood Park; North Franklin Township, which will receive $200,000 for development of Waterside Park Event Center; Centerville Borough, which will receive $70,000 for the rehabilitation of Denbo Playground; West Bethlehem Township, which will receive $70,000 for development of West Bethlehem Township Park; and North Strabane Township, which will receive $36,900 to prepare a comprehensive plan for recreation and park space.
Washington County will receive $250,000 for development of Cross Creek Park.
Franklin Township in Greene County will receive $300,000 for the rehabilitation and development of Crawford Park. Officials plan to to renovate the concession building and also install bleachers and fencing.
Greene County will receive $31,100 to prepare a trail study for the three miles of the Waynesburg-Wisecarver Trail Connector.
In Fayette County, Brownsville will receive $50,000 for the rehabilitation and development of Fenwick Park. Fayette County will receive $171,000 for development of Dunlap Creek Park in Menallen Township.