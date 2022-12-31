Court Gavel

A witness who refused to testify at a hearing in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Finleyville bar in October was held in contempt of court and ordered to serve five days in jail.

President Judge John DiSalle held Elijah White in contempt Thursday after he refused to answer any questions during the preliminary hearing last month for Keaundre Crews, who is charged with homicide in the Oct. 10 shooting death of 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin outside of Bob’s Tavern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In