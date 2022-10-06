A fistfight outside of Jollick Manor in Washington precipitated the deadly shooting of a teenager over the summer, according to a witness who saw the altercation.
Jamil Carr and Antonio Martinez had gotten into a fight while several onlookers watched from a few feet away before Carr pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, witness Glendale Smith testified during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Martinez, 18, of Clarksville, Tenn., was shot in the chest and left elbow shortly after midnight July 15, and he was taken to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Smith said he had never met Carr before, but acquaintances referred to him as “Millie,” and he saw him with a black handgun shortly before the shooting. Smith testified that Carr and Martinez got into an argument at some point and a group standing outside of Jollick Manor encouraged to “let them fight.” Martinez struck Carr and appeared to have the upper hand in the fight, Smith said, prompting Carr to pull out a weapon and fire multiple times.
“Since he got beat up, (Carr) turned around and shot (Martinez),” Smith said.
Smith said he watched Martinez try to run away, but he soon fell to the ground. Smith cradled the dying man in his arms until police arrived at 170 Jollick Manor a few moments later. It was not known why Carr and Smith were arguing or what prompted the fight.
An autopsy revealed that Martinez died of a gunshot wound to his chest, Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco testified during the hearing. He said the two bullets that struck Martinez “splintered” inside his body, causing additional damage to internal organs.
“This particular (bullet) is marketed as ‘Rest in Peace.’ When this (bullet) hits the target, it fragments and causes the damage it did,” Warco said.
Carr’s public defender, Patrick Fitch, raised questions about the criminal affidavit of probable cause, which was unsealed just before the hearing in Washington County Central Court. His biggest question was why the affidavit said Martinez was shot in the “facial area” despite Warco’s autopsy that showed he was shot in the chest and elbow. Warco reiterated the results of his findings that Martinez was not struck in the face, but it was unclear why there was a discrepancy in the criminal complaint.
After hearing testimony, District Judge Kelly Stewart ordered Carr, 23, of McKeesport, to stand trial on charges of homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm. He has been held without bond at the Washington County jail since his July 28 arrest in Chartiers Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.