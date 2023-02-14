Greene County Clerk of Courts Sherry Wise announced she is not running for reelection and is retiring from the row office when her term expires at the end of the year.
Wise has worked in the Clerk of Court’s office for nearly 28 years, including the past dozen years as clerk of courts after being elected in 2011.
