A winter storm warning is in effect for Washington and Greene counties as the region is expected to experience significant freezing rain later today, although there remains uncertainty to how much ice will accumulate on road surfaces.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued the warning Wednesday afternoon for much of western Pennsylvania that was set to begin at 4 a.m. today and continue until 10 a.m. Friday.
Some portions of western Washington and Greene counties were forecast to receive up to a half-inch of ice, although the exact timing of when freezing temperatures will arrive this afternoon will be critical to the forecast. The weather service estimated most places would receive up to a quarter-inch of ice, followed by an inch or two of snow accumulation into Friday morning, although there still was uncertainty with the forecast.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County was in a winter weather advisory with lesser snow and ice totals expected.
“The truth of the matter, it’s so much uncertainty,” Greene County Emergency Services Director Rich Policz said. “It may be all rain or it may be ice. ... We’ll have to just see what develops. Right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty. This isn’t more than what we’ve dealt with in the past.”
Policz was told by the weather service that it will be mostly rain this morning, but that will likely change to ice as temperatures drop in the afternoon. When exactly that happens could mean significantly different ice totals.
Gerry Coleman, the public safety director in Washington County, said they were also monitoring the storm and attended a Wednesday afternoon planning meeting video conference with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency officials to prepare for the storm.
“Honestly, it’s kind of a wait and see,” Coleman said. “A couple of years ago, when we had a significant ice storm, it was a weekend and (the 911 dispatch center) received very few calls, emergency calls or requests for anything. It was quiet because everyone stayed home. We’re not hitting the panic button, is what I’m telling you.”
But Coleman said he is most concerned with Thursday night’s rush hour, along with the Friday morning commute when students are heading to school. He’s hopeful some employers may allow workers to leave work early Thursday to get people off the roads, and he expecting at least a two-hour delay for many school districts Friday.
He added that the county has been in communication with West Penn Power officials and they’re monitoring the situation in case heavy ice brings down tree limbs onto power lines and knock out electricity for customers.
“I think everybody, together, is helping,” Coleman said. “Snow doesn’t bother me. It’s the ice that worries me.”