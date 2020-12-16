The state Department of Transportation’s District 12 office has restricted the speed on interstates 70 and 79 to 45 miles per hour until further notice in response to the current winter weather advisory Western Pennsylvania is under.
Jay Ofsanick, press officer for PennDOT’s district 12, said additionally, all commercial traffic is restricted to the right lane of those interstates.
“There’s no particular roadways that are worse, but we want to limit travel to only necessary travel,” he said. “If someone doesn’t need to be on the highway, today is the day to not travel.”
Ofsanik said PennDOT is aware of several minor accidents that have taken place throughout the region, but as of 12:30 p.m., no major road closures, delays or major injury crashes had been reported.
“We want to be proactive, so that we can avoid any major crashes that would cause any injuries but also cause any problems with traffic backing up,” he said. “The snow has just started, and we’re really anticipating the greatest accumulation to happen later today and tonight.”
Meteorologist Lee Hendricks, with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said the winter storm warning is still in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday. He said the region can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow to accumulate by 5 or 6 p.m. He said Wednesday night could see an additional 4 to 6 inches of accumulation.
“It’s going to be mainly snow this evening, occasionally heavy at times,” Hendricks said. “By the time this is all over, we’re looking at a snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.”
Hendricks said there’s also some wind today, but because it’s a “wet snow,” it’s not likely to be blowing around too much. He also said there’s a chance of freezing drizzle and some snow Thursday morning.
Washington County dispatchers have been busy fielding calls for crashes since 11 a.m. Wednesday, when the snow first started. Within those first two hours, they dispatched emergency responders to at least a dozen crash scenes. Several of the crashes reported involved vehicles sliding off the roadway or rolling over hillsides or getting stuck on icy hills. There were also reports of vehicles striking utility poles and fire hydrants.
“We’d really advise all drivers to slow down,” Ofsanik said. “Conditions are going to be changing throughout the day. You can’t stop as quickly as you can normally.”