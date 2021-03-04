In the final two weeks of winter, a winter farmers market is in place.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Community Pavilion in Washington. The Marketplace at Emerald Valley, The Ivy Green and the Main Street Farmer’s Market are co-hosting the event, which will take place under the roof of the parking lot along South Main Street.
Organizers advise that social-distancing protocols will be in place and masks will be required.
Thirty-two vendors are scheduled to sell their wares, including 29 food vendors: Aunt Kimmie’s; Birch Creek Farmery; BroChachos Salsa; Cherry Valley Organics; CorEats; Country Confections Chocolates (Cyprowski’s); Heritage Craft Butchers; Kern Farms; Maestros’ Sauce Co.; Mediterra Bakehouse; Mia Cucina; Nobby’s Bakery by Meghann Walsh; Oakmont Olive Oil Company; PG’s Sweet Treats; Pleasant Lane Farms Creamery; Popcorn Willy; Primrose Farm Pa; Rustic Rock Maple Farm LLC; Salsa Aguilar; Swope’s Berries & Bees; The Farm (Greater Washington County Food Bank); The Ivy Green; The Olive Tap; Ross Farms; The Smoke Wagon; The Table; Twin Brook Dairy; Western Edge Seafood; and Wood Street Bread.
There also will be three alcohol vendors: J&D Cellars, Red Pump Spirits and Thistlethwaite Vineyards.
The Marketplace at Emerald Valley and The Ivy Green will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The final winter farmers market is scheduled for April.