A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $825,000 was sold Saturday at the Bridgeville CoGo’s, located at 510 Station St.
The ticket matched all five numbers that were drawn, which were 8-24-34-39-43. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 800-692-7481.
The CoGo’s store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.