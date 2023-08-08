The Giant Eagle at 331 Washington Road, South Strabane Township sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket.
According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five numbers in Friday’s drawing: 6-11-12-14-27. The jackpot was worth $357,278.
