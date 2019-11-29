High winds that swept through the region Wednesday caused property damage and power outages in Washington and Greene counties.
As of noon Thursday, there were a little more than 5,000 West Penn Power customers without power through the Pittsburgh region, with several municipalities in Washington County affected. East Bethlehem Township had 143 customers without power, Buffalo Township had 92, and South Strabane Township had 32. Meanwhile, Chartiers Township had five customers without power and Hopewell Township also had five.
Jefferson Township in Greene County was the hardest hit, with 82 customers without electric service.
Power was due to be restored to most of the locations by Thursday night.
“We had outages pretty much everywhere,” according to Mike Grandillo, a spokesman for West Penn Power. Downed powerlines and tree limbs and falling trees caused by ground that was saturated were the main culprits, he added.
Meanwhile, wind knocked over an outdoor sign at the Dairy Queen restaurant at 99 E. Wylie Ave. in Tylerdale Wednesday. No one with the restaurant could be reached for comment.