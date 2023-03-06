More than 2,330 residents in Fayette County remained without power Sunday morning, after high winds that ripped through the county Friday night and Saturday morning caused thousands of power outages, downed trees and power lines, and resulted in several road closures.
As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, there were more than 22,600 reported power outages, according to First Energy’s website. By 11:30 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to an estimated 20,270 customers.
In Connellsville, more than 80% of people were without power following the high winds.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh had issued a high wind warning in Fayette County that expired at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour were reported, with gusts up to 60 mph.
The weather service said it had received reports of damage from wind and downed trees in Fayette County.
The phone lines at the Fayette County 911 Center temporarily were down, and residents were asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in case of an emergency.
In Connellsville, the canopy of a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Snyder and Perry streets was torn off. And a car was heavily damaged after a tree fell on it in the 100 block of East Patterson Avenue on the city’s South Side.
On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was advising motorists in Fayette and Greene counties to avoid several state roadways that were closed due to downed trees and wires. In Fayette, that included parts of Routes 119, 1055, 1056, 201, and 2011. In Greene, roads closed due to downed utilities included Route 2004.
The weather service advised residents to remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm, and avoid windows. It also cautioned people to watch for falling debris and tree limbs.
In Washington and Greene counties, a wind advisory was issued and remained in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday. Winds of 20 to 30 miles an hour were reported, with gusts up to 50 mph.
