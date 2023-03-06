Connellsville storm

Jim Downey/For the Observer-Reporter

A car was badly damaged after a tree fell on it in the 100 block of East Patterson Avenue on Connellsville’s South Side. Connellsville was impacted by high winds Friday night and Saturday morning.

More than 2,330 residents in Fayette County remained without power Sunday morning, after high winds that ripped through the county Friday night and Saturday morning caused thousands of power outages, downed trees and power lines, and resulted in several road closures.

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, there were more than 22,600 reported power outages, according to First Energy’s website. By 11:30 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to an estimated 20,270 customers.

