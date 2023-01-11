Monongahela-based Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson is announcing his bid for re-election.
Wilson has served the district, which includes Carroll Township, Donora, New Eagle and Monongahela, since 2006.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monongahela-based Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson is announcing his bid for re-election.
Wilson has served the district, which includes Carroll Township, Donora, New Eagle and Monongahela, since 2006.
In seeking his fourth term, Wilson said he has served the residents of his district with compassion and integrity and will continue to do so for another term.
“Experience in this position is critical in these times, and I will continue to be the constant to protect the residents of our district from the serious criminal offenders who appear before me. My office has adapted to all COVID restrictions and mandates from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and is readily available to adjudicate any case presented either in person or via electronic communications,” Wilson said. “Our latest audit, which was completed just last month, was approved with no findings or recommendations as they have been since my service began in 2006. I feel a sense of obligation to all the residents of our district to continue to serve them compassionately and patiently.”
Prior to being elected to his first term in 2005, Wilson was employed as a full-time police officer for the city of Monongahela Police Department, where he also patrolled the borough of New Eagle from 1992 until 2005. He also worked part time for the borough of Donora and Carroll Township police departments from 1990 until 1992 after beginning his career in public service as a deputy, and then elected constable for the borough of Donora.
“My experience from serving the residents of this district has given me the knowledge and resolve to continue to serve in these uncertain and ever evolving times,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.