Vote Sticker

Longtime Washington County resident Christi Wiles Thomas announced she is running for Register of Wills in the upcoming Republican primary.

Wiles Thomas is a South Strabane Township resident, a mother of two, a 10-year special education teacher with Agora Cyber Charter School, a former Washington County real estate broker and a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College and Chatham University.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In