Longtime Washington County resident Christi Wiles Thomas announced she is running for Register of Wills in the upcoming Republican primary.
Wiles Thomas is a South Strabane Township resident, a mother of two, a 10-year special education teacher with Agora Cyber Charter School, a former Washington County real estate broker and a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College and Chatham University.
Wiles Thomas said she is choosing this time and this particular office to do what she enjoys most, which is be among the people of Washington County and be the conservator of such unique times of a person’s life – marriage licenses, wills, etc.
She feels that her mixture of tools as an educator and as a former real estate broker just fits, and she’s ready to get in and do the job.
Wiles Thomas said she intends to honor what is going well and with honest communication, tweak what needs to be tweaked for the benefit of the residents who reside in her county. She feels that the people of Washington County deserve an office run with sound fiscal rectitude and candor.
Wiles Thomas also said she has the right background, and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from W&J College, a master’s degree from Chatham University in elementary education, and a special education certification from California University of Pennsylvania.
In addition, she completed her Graduate, Realtor’s Institute from the National Association of Realtors as well as the Real Estate Residential Appraisal Program from Robert Morris University. She is a former director of the Washington Greene Association of Realtors and former president of the Washington Business and Professional Women.
“I love this county, and I want professionalism to be standard decorum in the county row offices,” Wiles Thomas said.
