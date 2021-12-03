Wildlife and environmental protection agencies say they are investigating the scope of damage to fish and aquatic species after an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into Little Chartiers Creek in Somerset Township Nov. 28.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the spill, near the intersection of Routes 136 and 519, originated from an underground storage container at the Kwik Fill gas station, located nearby.
According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, an estimated 1,000 fish and other aquatic species died in the spill.
PFBC spokesman Mike Parker said that among the types of fish and other species that were found dead are minnows, suckers, chubs, crayfish, and frogs.
Parker described the spill as significant.
“It’s a lot of fuel, for that amount to be introduced all at one time. It certainly can cause a lot of problems,” said Parker. “It’s a smaller creek, it isn’t very large, so (the spill) can wipe out quite a bit of aquatic life.”
The spill was discovered Sunday afternoon, but the DEP suspects it occurred before then. The 911 center received a report of a gas odor on Sunday, and DEP dispatched a crew to investigate.
DEP has been on site this week monitoring the cleanup, which is being handled by an environmental contractor brought in by United Refining Co., which owns Kwik Fill.
DEP community relations coordinator Lauren Fraley said cleanup measures include installing monitoring wells on a hillside to pull fuel from underneath the parking lot; removing fuel from the soil and groundwater at the station; placing and replacing absorbent booms and pads in waterways affected by the spill; installing a siphon dam, which lets water flow while retaining petroleum; and vacuuming fuel from the water.
Parker said the gasoline will travel downstream until it eventually dissipates. Wildlife will return to the creek, but it’s hard to determine how long that will take.
“Certainly, it’s disturbing to see the dead fish and aquatic life, but once things clear up, those species will return. Those fish are pretty resilient,” he said.
PFCB is monitoring Canonsburg Lake, which was stocked with trout in October, but there haven’t been any reports of an impact on the population from the fuel spill.
United Refinery did not return a phone call regarding the spill.
Fraley said the DEP approved the reopening of the gas station following an inspection and review of information it had requested from the company.
The gas station was required to retrain its station attendants and other Class C operators to recognize a fuel release, how to respond to spills and alarms, and how to properly report suspected and confirmed releases.
Fraley said the DEP encourages the public to report incidents or concerns to its Southwest Regional Office at 412-442-4000. Residents can send complaints or concerns to its website, http://www.dep.pa.gov/About/Regional/SouthwestRegion/Pages/Environmental-Complaints.aspx. DEP reviews and responds to every complaint that it receives, and can more thoroughly conduct investigations if an incident is reported as soon as possible.