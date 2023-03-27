Wigle Whiskey, a small-batch, craft whiskey distillery in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, will be celebrating its 11th birthday Thursday with the release of its longest-aged spirits to date: Single Barrel Straight Bourbon and Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey, aged 8 years each.
To celebrate, the distillery will be hosting a “Bourbon vs. Rye” birthday bash starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The festivities will continue through 8:30 p.m. Those attending will be able to decide the winner between a Bourbon cocktail and a Rye cocktail, and take part in a mini-tour of Wigle’s production facilities, talk with its distillers, enjoy a slice of birthday cake and partake of a sample of Wigle Limoncello.
