A Washington woman struck her husband with their vehicle while they were in the Rural King parking lot in North Franklin Township the morning of Black Friday, police said.
According to a state police report, Jasmine Nichoel Abel, 27, and her husband, who is a Rural King employee, were arguing in the store about 9:51 a.m., when they walked out to their vehicle.
State police said Abel got in the vehicle and struck her husband with their car. Police said that, while he didn’t have any life-threatening injuries, the 27-year-old man had abrasions from the strike. Police said he drove himself to Washington Hospital for treatment.
Abel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and reckless driving. She was arraigned Friday afternoon by District Judge Curtis Thompson and jailed on a $20,000 percentage bond.